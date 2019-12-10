11th December 2019
Gascoigne event at Sound Hall cancelled

Legendary footballer Paul Gascoigne’s scheduled appearance at the Sound Hall in Lerwick on Friday 13th December has been cancelled.

Eventbrite, the ticketing website for the event, e-mailed ticket-holders to say that they “regret to announce” that the event had to be called off.

The company stated that despite its “best efforts and intentions” it had been left with “no option” but to cancel the show because it had “not had the relevant assurances that this can go ahead as planned”.

Friday’s event, entitled “An Audience with Gazza in Shetland”, would have seen the former Glasgow Rangers, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United star entertain the audience with stories from his illustrious career.

This is the second time this year that events with Mr Gascoigne in Shetland have been cancelled.

The announcement in September that Edinburgh-based production company The Longest Forty would be bringing Mr Gascoigne to Shetland came swiftly after a previous event, booked for the Clickimin Leisure Centre in August, was called off by the Clickimin.

Clickimin Leisure Complex manager Robert Geddes said that cancellation was due to an unpaid deposit, but Events 105 promoter Stephen Stuart claimed that allegations over Mr Gascoigne’s personal life had led to the decision.

The Longest Forty did not respond to a request for comment about the cancellation.

