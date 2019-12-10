11th December 2019
Oil spill equipment donated to foreign shores

Oil pollution control equipment, surplus to Lerwick Harbour’s requirements, is to be re-used in combating incidents overseas.

The gear has been donated by Lerwick Port Authority to Fife-based International Fire and Rescue Association (IFRA), a charity founded in 2002 to assist services in countries where poverty, war or civil unrest affect emergency response.

Lerwick Port Authority booms arrive at the International Fire and Rescue base, with
IFRA members and Northwards’ delivery driver Ron Shearer (second right) in attendance.

Including around 100 metres of containment booms for deployment in water, it was delivered to IFRA free of charge by transport and distribution company Northwards Ltd.

IFRA director/secretary Gary Johnstone said: “Donations of all sorts are very important to our activities and we are grateful to Lerwick Port Authority for sending the booms.

“Without donations of equipment, vehicles or financial support, the charity would not be able to carry out its aims.

“The equipment will help emergency services provide a response to pollution incidents, a capability many of them do not have.

“We are currently involved in supporting projects in Albania, Argentina, Ecuador, Mexico and Paraguay.

“The booms will more than likely be split up between a number of locations, but will definitely be sent overseas.”

• For more see The Shetland Times on Friday.

