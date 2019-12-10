Sound Primary School to close early because of gales

Sound Primary School will close early today because of the worsening weather.

Management at the Lerwick school is particularly concerned about “the safety of those using the school crossings and travelling by bus” due to strong winds. Both the school and nursery will shut at 2pm, according to an email sent to parents and posted on the school’s blog.

Pupils are to be collected by from their classroom by a parent or carer. There will be no crossing patrols on Oversund Road or South Road, the message states.

The Gulberwick bus will leave at 2pm and parents of those who use the bus should contact the school to confirm arrangements are in place to ensure children can get home safely.

The children’s services department has said it is not aware of any other closures. But it is up to head teachers to decide.

The Shetland Times website will include updates if any other schools decide to close early.