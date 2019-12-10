Trial of man accused of sexual assaults continues

The second day of evidence in the trial of an alleged sex offender has concluded at Lerwick Sheriff Court.

John MacLellan, 67, is accused of committing sexual assault by penetration at a Lerwick address on 20th September 2015.

He also faces a charge of sexual assault against a second individual in July of last year, again said to have taken place at an address in Lerwick. He denies all the charges.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie concluded the crown’s evidence at the end of the second day of the trial.

The court heard that MacLellan, of Glanford Road, Scunthorpe, had spent 20 years away from alcohol before starting drinking again in more recent years. He was known to party with people decades his junior, Mr MacKenzie said, and had been drinking on both nights in which the alleged offences were said to have taken place.

Also submitted as part of the crown’s evidence were two audio recordings, made by people confronting MacLellan about the first charge. Video from the night of the alleged first offence was also shown.

Police constable Dayne MacDonald, who oversaw the investigation, was asked by Mr MacKenzie to describe the first of two Snapchat videos shown to the court. The PC said that it appeared to show MacLellan leaning in to kiss the complainer and “she appears to pull away”.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank is presiding over the trial with a jury of 15 people set to deliver the verdict.

MacLellan, who denies the charges, is being represented by defence agent Gregor Kelly. Mr Kelly is expected to present his case tomorrow (Wednesday).

The trial continues.