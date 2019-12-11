11th December 2019
WATCH: Person’s close call with wave

A person could have risked being swept into the sea for the sake of a photo on Tuesday, according to the RNLI.

RNLI Lerwick posted a video showing a person taking a photo at the edge of the Small Boat Harbour in Lerwick during the stormy weather that hit the isles.

Just minutes later a wave crashes into the spot where they were standing.

The RNLI warned people not to take “unnecessary risks” for their photography.

In its post, the RNLI asked whether a photo was “worth it”.

