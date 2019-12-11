WATCH: Person’s close call with wave
A person could have risked being swept into the sea for the sake of a photo on Tuesday, according to the RNLI.
RNLI Lerwick posted a video showing a person taking a photo at the edge of the Small Boat Harbour in Lerwick during the stormy weather that hit the isles.
Just minutes later a wave crashes into the spot where they were standing.
The RNLI warned people not to take “unnecessary risks” for their photography.
Is a photo worth it? These images were just a few minutes apart. As you can see, this person was standing in the same spot as breaking waves.
Please don’t take any unnecessary risks in the name of a good shot. #RNLI #RespectTheWater #FloatToLive #Lerwick #Shetland pic.twitter.com/RAkfizXg8D
In its post, the RNLI asked whether a photo was “worth it”.