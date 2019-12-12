Voting under way in general election

Voters are heading to the polls again today [Thursday] as the first winter general election in almost a century gets under way.

Some in Shetland will be having their say in an election for the fourth time this year, following the European elections as well as Scottish parliament and Shetland Islands Council by-elections.

Today’s vote follows weeks of campaigning in what was dubbed by many politicians as the most significant election since the Second World War.

Several hustings events were held in Shetland but some were poorly attended by the candidates with some parties resorting to using other representatives to put across their message.

Polling stations are open across the isles with the poll closing at 10pm. Once ballot boxes have been collected they will be transferred to a plane at Sumburgh Airport and flown to Kirkwall where the Orkney and Shetland constituency count will take place overnight.

Six candidates are seeking election for the Northern Isles MP – independent David Barnard, Liberal Democrat Alistair Carmichael, Coilla Drake for the Labour Party, The Conservative Party’s Jenny Fairbairn, Robert Leslie standing for the SNP and Robert Smith representing the Brexit Party.

Shetland Times reporter Charley-Kai John is travelling to Kirkwall today to attend the count. Check the website overnight to read his live report and updates from the event.