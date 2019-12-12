WATCH: EnQuest ‘transforming’ Sullom Voe Terminal

EnQuest is planning on “transforming” the Sullom Voe Terminal and has released a video of how it aims to do this.

The company said this “transformation” would “ensure we remain safe, are competitive and best-placed to maximise the life of the terminal to support the future of the North Sea”.

However, no mention is made in the video of the operator’s decision in July this year to reduce its workforce by a quarter, as part of cost-cutting measures.

A number of physical transformations are expected to take place to infrastructure and facilities at the site, as part of EnQuest’s site transformation plans 2020-2050, including the removal of its current power station and replacement with a new, smaller facility.

These changes are expected to contribute to the UK’s net carbon-zero target, according to the operator.

The “radical change” to the site also includes reducing emissions and plans for renewable energy. The video features wind turbine images but does not explicitly state its plans for renewables.

When asked if there was further information, including on their renewables plans and net carbon-zero targets, EnQuest declined to comment beyond the video.

Amjad Bseisu, EnQuest CEO, said in the video: “When EnQuest started in 2010 our three pillars were safe results, no harm to people and respect for the environment. As operator of the Sullom Voe terminal, our mission is to deliver safe and efficient results, ensuring that we offer cost certainty and plant reliability to our customers.”

“Since taking over operatorship, significant progress has been made.

“Working collaboratively with the SVT owners we have accelerated the pace of change and expect to half the underlying OPEX budget by 2020. This is a result of efficiency gains.

“SVT owners are committed to safely transform the technical footprint of the asset, investing in the best available technology to continuously reduce the underlying operating cost over the coming years. This will allow the terminal to provide commercially attractive solutions to existing and future owners and users.”

One of the key focuses of the video is cost-efficiency.