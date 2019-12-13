13th December 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Robertson takes over as football association president

0 comments, , by , in News, Sport, ST Online

The new president of Shetland Football Association (SFA) is former secretary Brydon Robertson.

Originally from Dunrossness but now living in Whalsay, Robertson replaces Magnus Flaws who stood down at Thursday’s annual general meeting of the association.

Fellow Ness man Irvine Burgess takes over as secretary, with Brian Johnston continuing as treasurer for another year. James Aitken will also stay in his role as press secretary.

There was no decision made on an appointment of the Shetland senior county manager at the meeting, following the resignation of Kevin Main back in August.

It was thought that Davy MacDonald, manager of the successful Spurs team, might be thinking of throwing his hat into the ring. However, that was unconfirmed and any decision on a new manager will have to be made by the new committee in 2020.

Likewise no decision was taken on a proposal by the Shetland Works League for a restructuring of the set-up, with the works teams forming a third divison and promotion and relegation between divisions two and three.

It was pointed out at the meeting that only motions submitted by members of the SFA could be discussed at an annual general meeting.

• For more see The Shetland Times next week.

Tags:
Brydon Robertson
Kevin Main
Shetland Football Association

More articles about Brydon Robertson, Kevin Main and Shetland Football Association

Hunt begins for new Shetland football manager
Hunt begins for new Shetland football manager
24/09/2019
Main stands down as Shetland manager
Main stands down as Shetland manager
07/08/2019
Preliminary football squad announced for County
Preliminary football squad announced for County
18/07/2019
Talking Sport … with Jim Tait
Talking Sport … with Jim Tait
03/08/2018
Shetland suffer bruising loss in 100th Milne Cup match
Shetland suffer bruising loss in 100th Milne Cup match
28/07/2018
We are underdogs in Milne Cup clash, says Shetland manager Main
We are underdogs in Milne Cup clash, says Shetland manager Main
27/07/2018

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top