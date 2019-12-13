Robertson takes over as football association president

The new president of Shetland Football Association (SFA) is former secretary Brydon Robertson.

Originally from Dunrossness but now living in Whalsay, Robertson replaces Magnus Flaws who stood down at Thursday’s annual general meeting of the association.

Fellow Ness man Irvine Burgess takes over as secretary, with Brian Johnston continuing as treasurer for another year. James Aitken will also stay in his role as press secretary.

There was no decision made on an appointment of the Shetland senior county manager at the meeting, following the resignation of Kevin Main back in August.

It was thought that Davy MacDonald, manager of the successful Spurs team, might be thinking of throwing his hat into the ring. However, that was unconfirmed and any decision on a new manager will have to be made by the new committee in 2020.

Likewise no decision was taken on a proposal by the Shetland Works League for a restructuring of the set-up, with the works teams forming a third divison and promotion and relegation between divisions two and three.

It was pointed out at the meeting that only motions submitted by members of the SFA could be discussed at an annual general meeting.

