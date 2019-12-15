Police appeal for missing 14-year-old from Lerwick

Police are appealing for information to help trace a missing 14-year-old girl from Lerwick.

Lois Sinclair was last seen around 6.30pm on Saturday 14th December, 2019, leaving her home address in Montfield, Lerwick.

She is described as being white, around 5ft 1in, of a slim build with long black hair and is occasionally known to wear make-up.

When she was last seen, she was wearing a black Superdry jacket, black Leggings, black trainers and a cream coloured scarf.

Sergeant Victoria Duthie, of Shetland community policing said: “Lois is a young teenager and we are looking to trace her whereabouts.

“She was last seen on Saturday evening and we believe people within the local community may have seen her around this time.

“I would urge anyone who has any information matching the description of Lois to get in contact with Police.”

Police Scotland can be contacted on 101 and quoting incident number 4278 of December 14.