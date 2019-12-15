15th December 2019
Space Centre consults public in preparation for rocket launch site

Shetland Space Centre (SSC) is asking the public for its views on a change to the status of the airspace around the proposed Lamba Ness rocket launch site.

The move has been described as an “important part” of preparations for rocket launches from Unst, according to SSC project director Scott Hammond.

There will also be a separate planning application regarding the site, which comes at a later date.

Before launches can take place an “airspace change” process must be undertaken, SSC said, in accordance with Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) rules, ensuring that rockets are protected from other air users.

Looking towards Lamba Ness where the space station could be based (credit: SSC).

Alongside an online questionnaire for stakeholders and the public, there will be drop-in sessions held in Lerwick on Thursday 19th December from 4pm-7pm in the Mareel foyer, and in Unst on Wednesday 8th January from 3pm-6pm in the Saxa Vord main building reception.

Mr Hammond said: “This is an important part of our preparations for rocket launches from Unst so I would ask anyone with a view on the change of airspace to go online or attend one of our drop-in sessions and complete the questionnaire.

“It is important to emphasise, however, that this separate from our planning application which will come later. Nor does it relate to safety, which will be regulated by government guidelines that are in development.”

