17th December 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Bail for man accused of assault

, by , in News, ST Online

A man accused of assaulting his ex-partner has been released on bail.

George Sutherland, of Ireland, Bigton, made no plea when he appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court from custody on Tuesday.

The 61-year-old is accused of assaulting the woman at an address in Bigton on 16th December.

He also faces a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Sutherland was released on bail with an order not to approach or contact the complainer.

Tags:
Lerwick Sheriff Court

More articles about Lerwick Sheriff Court

Jury delivers not proven verdict in sexual assault trial
Jury delivers not proven verdict in sexual assault trial
12/12/2019
Bus driver admits ‘childish’ assaults
Bus driver admits ‘childish’ assaults
11/12/2019
Man accused of sex offences goes on trial
Man accused of sex offences goes on trial
09/12/2019
Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top