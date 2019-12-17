Bail for man accused of assault

A man accused of assaulting his ex-partner has been released on bail.

George Sutherland, of Ireland, Bigton, made no plea when he appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court from custody on Tuesday.

The 61-year-old is accused of assaulting the woman at an address in Bigton on 16th December.

He also faces a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Sutherland was released on bail with an order not to approach or contact the complainer.