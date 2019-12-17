17th December 2019
Entries encouraged for third year of Shetland athlete travel scheme

Shetland’s budding athletes are being encouraged to enter a scheme which could see them awarded a grant of up to £1,500 for travel to the mainland for sporting competitions.

Applications are now open for the third year of the Shetland Athlete Travel Award Scheme, with up to eight successful applicants set to be awarded a share of a fund run in partnership between the SIC and sportscotland.

Currently just over half-way through its second year, eight successful athletes are currently benefiting from the scheme in Shetland: swimmers Adam Millar, Freya Masson, Lauren Sandison and Tom Nicolson, athletes Katie Dinwoodie and Shay Regan, St Johnstone footballer Finn Regan and volleyball player Bobby Laurenson.

Both Ms Dinwoodie and Finn Regan were nominated for the Young Sportsperson of the Year at this year’s Shetland Sports Awards, with Ms Dinwoodie taking home the gong for the second year running.

Each athlete has been able to use the money awarded to travel down to the mainland for both elite-level training and for national competitions in the past year.

Councillor George Smith, chairman of the SIC’s education and families committee said that he was “very pleased” to be able to run the scheme once again.

“The scheme is so important in allowing Shetland’s talented athletes to compete and achieve success at a higher level on the mainland.”

Chief executive of sportscotland, Stewart Harris, said that it was “fantastic” that Shetland’s athletes had benefitted from the money awarded.

“We look forward to working with Shetland Islands Council to support more island athletes.”

Application forms and more information on the scheme are now available on the council’s website, or by contacting the sport & leisure service on 01595 744006.

The deadline for applications is Friday 14th February 2020.

