17th December 2019
Residents consulted on Cullivoe Road proposals

Residents had a chance to provide their input on a long-awaited upgrade to the Cullivoe Road on Monday.

A rescheduled meeting took place at the Cullivoe hall after the first meeting fell victim to the stormy weather that hit the isles recently, with North Isles ferries disrupted last week.

Proposed improvements to the B9082 Cullivoe Road were on display at the public meeting between 2pm and 8pm, with those who came shown a host of options for upgrades by the roads department.

Dave Coupe, roads executive manager, said the “more people come, the better the spectrum of ideas”.

Dave Coupe, roads manager, with options for the upgrade of the Cullivoe Road.

“It’s important that this is right,” said Mr Coupe, with input from the public essential to the road upgrade process. 

Residents were shown nine options, including the status quo, to show the benefits and drawbacks of each, and why some options would not be feasible.

The next steps following this public consultation will be to include feedback and create a business case to be voted on by the council next year.

 

Mr Coupe expects the road would take between 18 months and two years to construct, but adds that it is hard to estimate at this early stage.

More in Friday’s edition of the Shetland Times.

