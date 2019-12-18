Challenging year with ‘amazing’ achievements, amenity trust report states

Shetland Amenity Trust has published its annual review, looking back over the 2018/19 financial year.

It has been a busy period for the organisation which has also had a number of well-publicised financial challenges in recent years and is now under new leadership with a focus on effective governance.

The review provides a summary of some of the key activities the trust has undertaken over the past financial year.

Highlights include the Hans Holbein exhibition which saw the trust exhibit one of the most important artworks ever to come to Shetland.

As a lead partner the trust also hosted the Follow The Vikings Roadshow which toured Europe with a professional cast engaging world-wide audiences in our Viking heritage.

A range of environmental improvement, natural and cultural heritage projects and services were also delivered for the benefit of Shetland.

The trust’s work ranges from Da Voar Redd-up to tree planting, from the Sumburgh Head lighthouse to the museum and archives, and from Shetland Wool Week to the regional archaeology service.

The trust’s accounts for 2018/19 were fully audited and demonstrated that the organisation had managed to reduce its debt by over 12 per cent from the previous financial year. That was despite cuts of over £75,000 from key funding partners in a single year.

Chairwoman Ruth Mackenzie said: “I am immensely proud of the work we have done over the past year in what have been challenging circumstances.

“The Hans Holbein exhibition was a real highlight for me, and looking back on the rest of the year it is amazing how much has been achieved.

“I cannot thank the trustees and staff enough for their continued commitment and hard work. Our thanks must also go to our funders, partners, volunteers and to the Shetland community for their continued support.”

