Twisted Blisters team miles ahead of walking challenge opponents

A team of council workers have walked their way to victory in a nationwide workplace walking challenge.

The “Twisted Blisters” were one of 418 teams across Scotland taking part in the Autumn Step Count Challenge.

Over the course of four weeks, the “fit five” took more steps than any other team recording 3,626,958 steps or around 25,000 per day per person.

The team put in overtime with their steps before and after work and on weekends with some even taking annual leave to give them time to boost their step count.

Twisted Blisters captain Wendy Borrill said: “It feels great to have won but had we come in anywhere in the top 10, we would have been just as happy.

“I think we just really enjoyed this challenge. We were competitive, but that wasn’t what was driving us. It was more about fitness, maybe weight loss, and motivating each other.

“There was a great amount of friendship between the five of us and we encouraged each other the whole time.”

The team – Louise Johnson, Kevin Jones, Ann Thomson and Wendy’s husband John Borrill – used WhatsApp to keep in touch and managed to walk about 1,700 miles between them in four weeks.

Each also had their own way of racking up their step count.

While one member walked 12 miles a day just getting to and from work wearing a head torch, others used treadmills in the early hours or worked in extra ways to be on the go every day.

Mrs Borrill said: “I aimed for about 20,000 steps a day but tried to get closer to 30,000. For four weeks, you can put in this level of effort and, afterwards, you do carry it on. Exercise doesn’t make you tired, it energises you.

“We’re an active bunch but the challenge also made us aware of smaller things we can do at work to add exercise into your day like choosing to take the stairs.”