Loganair plane bound for Sumburgh hit by vehicle on runway

A Loganair plane due to fly to Sumburgh from Glasgow Airport has been heavily delayed after being hit by a toilet servicing vehicle on the runway.

A replacement plane was flown empty from Aberdeen to Glasgow to ensure the affected passengers were able to make their way north this evening, and departed Glasgow Airport at around 4.20pm, almost three-and-a-half hours later than scheduled.

A Loganair spokesman said there had “regrettably” been a delay to the service after the incident this afternoon, and apologised to those who had been affected.

A passenger that had been set to travel on the aircraft posted on social media this afternoon that a vehicle had left a large dent in the plane while the passengers were onboard and awaiting take-off.

The plane is now expected to arrive at Sumburgh Airport at around 5.30pm.