20th December 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Loganair plane bound for Sumburgh hit by vehicle on runway

Loganair plane bound for Sumburgh hit by vehicle on runway
0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

A Loganair plane due to fly to Sumburgh from Glasgow Airport has been heavily delayed after being hit by a toilet servicing vehicle on the runway.

A replacement plane was flown empty from Aberdeen to Glasgow to ensure the affected passengers were able to make their way north this evening, and departed Glasgow Airport at around 4.20pm, almost three-and-a-half hours later than scheduled.

A Loganair spokesman said there had “regrettably” been a delay to the service after the incident this afternoon, and apologised to those who had been affected.

A passenger that had been set to travel on the aircraft posted on social media this afternoon that a vehicle had left a large dent in the plane while the passengers were onboard and awaiting take-off.

The plane is now expected to arrive at Sumburgh Airport at around 5.30pm.

Tags:
Loganair
Sumburgh Airport

More articles about Loganair and Sumburgh Airport

Sumburgh Airport closed after lightning strike
Sumburgh Airport closed after lightning strike
11/12/2019
Pay dispute moves closer to resolution
Pay dispute moves closer to resolution
19/11/2019
Baggage allowances set to drop on Loganair flights
Baggage allowances set to drop on Loganair flights
18/09/2019

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top