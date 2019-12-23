24th December 2019
Ninian scoops window prize for second year running

There were winners galore in Lerwick town centre on Monday as the top Christmas window was announced and the Elf trail came to an end.

Ninian staff receive the trophy for the best Christmas window. From left: Sophie Manson, Nicole Coutts and Shona Anderson.

Ninian retained the title of best Christmas window with a wonderful effort from the staff. They were presented with the shield and certificate on Monday afternoon.

Over 300 people voted in the online poll which saw a close battle with first place changing hands several times through the month.

The eventual winners, Ninian, received 60 votes with new contenders, Peerie Isles coming a close second with 51. An even closer third was Westside Pine with 50 votes.

A random winner was chosen from all the voters, and Liz Hunter from South Whiteness received a gift token to spend in Ninian.

The Elf trail ran through December and almost 100 people took part. The winning entry, again picked at random, was Frankie Tait from Lerwick. A gift token for Aa Fired Up was on its way to Mr Tait.

Commercial Street was busy with shoppers on Monday, enjoying the mild weather and festive atmosphere.

Living Lerwick thanked everyone who took part in the Christmas competitions and shopped locally this Christmas.

Every local sale made a difference to the community and economy, spokeswoman Emma Miller said.

