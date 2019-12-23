24th December 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Sumburgh bound flight turns back after warning

Sumburgh bound flight turns back after warning
0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

An Eastern Airways flight bound for Sumburgh on Monday had to return to Aberdeen Airport shortly following take-off after a warning light came on in the cockpit.

The charter flight, which had 19 passengers and three crew onboard, departed Aberdeen at 9.52am before being forced to turn back after a warning light in the cockpit “relating to the nose landing gear” appeared.

Eastern Airways said the move was simply “precautionary”, and that the plane landed safely at Aberdeen at 10.26am. The aircraft then taxied to a parking stand where the passengers were able to disembark the plane via the aircraft steps as normal.

The airline apologised to the 19 passengers for the inconvenience but maintained that “the safety of our passengers and crew is our number one priority”.

Engineers were inspecting the aircraft following the incident, the company added.

Tags:
Eastern Airways
Sumburgh Airport

More articles about Eastern Airways and Sumburgh Airport

Loganair plane bound for Sumburgh hit by vehicle on runway
Loganair plane bound for Sumburgh hit by vehicle on runway
20/12/2019
Sumburgh Airport closed after lightning strike
Sumburgh Airport closed after lightning strike
11/12/2019
Pay dispute moves closer to resolution
Pay dispute moves closer to resolution
19/11/2019

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top