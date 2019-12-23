Sumburgh bound flight turns back after warning

An Eastern Airways flight bound for Sumburgh on Monday had to return to Aberdeen Airport shortly following take-off after a warning light came on in the cockpit.

The charter flight, which had 19 passengers and three crew onboard, departed Aberdeen at 9.52am before being forced to turn back after a warning light in the cockpit “relating to the nose landing gear” appeared.

Eastern Airways said the move was simply “precautionary”, and that the plane landed safely at Aberdeen at 10.26am. The aircraft then taxied to a parking stand where the passengers were able to disembark the plane via the aircraft steps as normal.

The airline apologised to the 19 passengers for the inconvenience but maintained that “the safety of our passengers and crew is our number one priority”.

Engineers were inspecting the aircraft following the incident, the company added.