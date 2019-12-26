Helicopter flies sick people to hospital on Christmas Day

The Coastguard helicopter was called out twice on Christmas Day to airlift people to the Shetland Mainland.

The first call came just after 3am when the helicopter was called to an offshore rig 140 miles northeast of Sumburgh to collect a man who had been involved in an accident.

The man was taken to Sumburgh Airport, transferred to an ambulance and taken to the Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick.

At around 2.30pm the helicopter was called out again, this time to collect a sick individual from Skerries.

That person was flown to the Clickimin landing pad and transferred to hospital in town.