Coastguard helicopter called out again on Saturday

The festive coastguard call-outs continued on Saturday when the Sumburgh-based helicopter airlifted a crew member from an oil platform.

The incident followed two on Christmas Day, when the helicopter was called to a platform and then to Skerries.

Saturday’s action began at 11.10am when the coastguard received a call that a crewman on a platform 106 miles northeast of Sumburgh needed to be taken off.

The helicopter was soon airborne and the man was picked up and flown to the Clickimin landing site in Lerwick, arriving at about 2pm. From there he was transferred to the Gilbert Bain Hospital.

The helicopter was in the air again on Sunday morning but the coastguard confirmed that on this occasion it was for an exercise.