29th December 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Coastguard helicopter called out again on Saturday

0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

The festive coastguard call-outs continued on Saturday when the Sumburgh-based helicopter airlifted a crew member from an oil platform.

The incident followed two on Christmas Day, when the helicopter was called to a platform and then to Skerries.

Saturday’s action began at 11.10am when the coastguard received a call that a crewman on a platform 106 miles northeast of Sumburgh needed to be taken off.

The helicopter was soon airborne and the man was picked up and flown to the Clickimin landing site in Lerwick, arriving at about 2pm. From there he was transferred to the Gilbert Bain Hospital.

The helicopter was in the air again on Sunday morning but the coastguard confirmed that on this occasion it was for an exercise.

Tags:
Coastguard helicopter
Sumburgh Airport

More articles about Coastguard helicopter and Sumburgh Airport

Helicopter flies sick people to hospital on Christmas Day
Helicopter flies sick people to hospital on Christmas Day
26/12/2019
Sumburgh bound flight turns back after warning
Sumburgh bound flight turns back after warning
23/12/2019
Loganair plane bound for Sumburgh hit by vehicle on runway
Loganair plane bound for Sumburgh hit by vehicle on runway
20/12/2019

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top