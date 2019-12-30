31st December 2019
Man accused of drink driving

A driver had his car seized after he was suspected of driving with excess alcohol.

Carl Duncan Leask, 36, of Muckle Roe is accused of driving with 114 microgrammes of alcohol in his breath.

The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

The offence is alleged to have happened on the A970 at Brae on Sunday.

Leask is also accused of driving carelessly, causing his car to leave the roadway and collide with a garden fence before driving into a pond, causing extensive damage.

He appeared from custody at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Monday.

His case was continued without plea until 15th January.

Leask was released on bail until that date.

