Expected bad weather will disrupt first ferries of 2020

NorthLink Ferries has announced disruptions to its Northern Isles service on Thursday, the first sailings of the New Year.

The northbound trip by the Hjaltland will now just go as far as Orkney, due to forecasted bad weather.

The southbound sailing of the Hrossey, direct to Aberdeen, will leave two hours earlier then scheduled at 5pm.

On Friday the Hrossey is expected to leave Aberdeen for Lerwick at 7pm, although that might be subject to minor delays.

There will be no southbound sailing on Friday due to the cancelled Kirkwall to Lerwick service the previous day.

NorthLink said that all sailings on its Pentland Firth service, operated by the Hamnavoe, were currently under review.