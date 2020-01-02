Disruption looms as NorthLink issues ferries update

Sailings on the NorthLink ferries are not expected to return to normal until at least this Saturday as weather conditions deteriorate.

NorthLink have warned that due to the weather forecast disruptions are likely to affect Friday’s sailings as well as the previously announced delays to services on Thursday 2nd January.

The Hrossey will now depart Lerwick for Aberdeen at its normal scheduled time of 7pm on Thursday evening, as opposed to the previously announced time of 5pm.

The Hjaltland will sail from Aberdeen at 5pm, and will still only travel as far as Kirkwall.

On Friday 3rd January, a delay is possible on the Hrossey’s southbound sailing from Aberdeen to Lerwick, which is scheduled to depart at 7pm. NorthLink have advised that an update will follow on this.

There will be no southbound sailing from Lerwick on Friday due to the Hjaltland only travelling as far as Kirkwall the previous evening.

All Pentland Firth crossings, and the Hildasay’s southbound trip on Friday, have been cancelled.

NorthLink have said that “more detailed updates will follow as forecasts are updated” throughout the week.