Revellers celebrate new year at Market Cross

The traditional new year celebration took place at the Market Cross in Lerwick, with revellers from across the isles gathering to usher in 2020.
Despite numbers being down on previous years, there was a jovial atmosphere at the event, according to our photographer.
Below are some photos from the night.
Happy faces to welcome in the new year are pals (from left) Merran Stalker from South Whiteness, Ruth Morris from Sandwick and Ellen Mann from Lerwick. Photo: Jim Nicolson.
A new year kiss for Ella Roberts from Bigton by her boyfriend Lucas Newcombe, Gulberwick. Photo: Jim Nicolson.
Bringing in the new year are (from left): Shannon Barclay from Lerwick, Mackie Burgess from Bixter, Vaila Simmons from Wadbister, Hannah Cooper from Scalloway, and William Irvine from Bixter. Photo: Jim Nicolson.
New year revellers in good form at the market cross (from left): Katy Manson from Whiteness, Eda Leask from Weisdale, Nia Hunter from Weisdale, Katie Dinwoodie from Lerwick, Eve Wiseman from Tingwall, Olivia Waldie from Whiteness and Tash Matoba from Weisdale. Photo: Jim Nicolson.
The White family from Lerwick were out for a new year’s eve walk with their dog Barkley and touched along the market cross to herald the arrival of the new year. From left: Charlie, 14, Lowrie, seven, mum Tanith, dad David, Bertie, five, and Jimmy, 11. Photo: Jim Nicolson.
Johan Tait from Lerwick wishes police constable Scott Malone a happy and safe new year. Photo: Jim Nicolson.
Friends Eden Leask from Sandwick and Sanna Tait from Skerries meet at the Market Cross to celebrate the new year. Photo: Jim Nicolson.