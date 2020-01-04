Pipes ripped off Lerwick house

A house in Charlotte Lane had pipes ripped off its walls over the festive period, according to police.

Police are investigating the act of vandalism, which took place in Lerwick between Saturday 28th December and Saturday 4th January.

A 1.7m and 6m section of plastic down pipes were ripped from their fixings on a three-storey building in the lane.

Anyone with information should contact 101 or go to Lerwick police station.