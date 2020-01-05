Caravan vandalised in North Ness
by Shetland Times, in News
Police are investigating after a caravan in North Ness was vandalised.
The incident took place in Lerwick between Saturday 28th December and Monday 30th December.
Police are also looking for information regarding another act of vandalism, where a house in Charlotte Lane had pipes ripped off its walls over the festive period.
Anyone with information about either of these incidents should contact 101 or go to Lerwick police station.