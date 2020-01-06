All money raised by community goes to scanner appeal, says chairman Robinson

Fundraisers, businesses and sponsors have been thanked for their efforts in helping the MRI scanner appeal reach a third of its target.

And NHS Shetland chairman Gary Robinson has said that all the money raised goes towards the fund – not for “marketing or fundraising management costs”.

A fundraising manager, Derek Hart, was appointed in October.

Almost £600,000 has been raised towards the £1.65 million total since the appeal was launched 18 months ago. Trustees of the NHS Shetland Endowment Fund have put on record their effort for the community effort, including Harriet Middleton and the MRI Maakers who have reached a global audience.

Those behind the campaign say fundraising will continue with “renewed enthusiasm” this year. NHS staff have planned another peerie paddle in June, an MRI music event will take place and a corporate dinner and wellbeing walk are scheduled.

Endowment Fund trustee Mr Robinson said: “The scale of the fundraising required is significant. This is why the endowment committee agreed, from the outset, to fund the marketing costs to get the appeal up and running.

“The next phase was always to bring on board an experienced fundraising manager, who could lead the now incredibly busy campaign, give it their full attention and help us reach our total faster. The money raised by the community for the scanner appeal goes directly to the total and is not paying for any of the

marketing or fundraising management costs.”

NHS Shetland chief executive Michael Dickson, who started his role on Monday, said that since Mr Hart had joined the team the focus had been on embracing the efforts of the community while also looking beyond Shetland.

“Derek’s arrival has meant a more co-ordinated approach to local fundraising (like money boxes) while several applications for funding from outside of Shetland are now also under way. Most notably, Derek is in conversation with the several charitable trusts, foundations and grant awarding bodies about potential contributions.”

Shetland Charitable Trust has faced some criticism for not having devoted funds to the MRI scanner appeal.