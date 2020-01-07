Carmichael demands ‘comprehensive response’ to Soleimani assassination

Northern Isles MP Alistair Carmichael has criticised the Westminster government’s reaction to the “reckless” US assassination of Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani.

Mr Carmichael spoke of his fears that British citizens will be put a “further risk” as tensions escalate between Washington and Tehran.

He demanded a comprehensive response from the government to the deepening crisis which has led to exchanges of threats between the two countries.

Mr Carmichael said: “It is hard to see what President Trump seeks to achieve by this assassination.

“That is not to condone Soleimani’s past actions or, for that matter, the actions of the Iranian government. Far from preventing future terrorist attacks, it seems likely to embolden the most reactionary voices in Iran, undermine moderates and drive away potential allies.”

Mr Carmichael said Mr Trump had lost moral authority by “acting outside of international law” in ordering the assassination.

“Threats by President Trump to non-military cultural heritage sites and boastful assertions about a disproportionate response are reckless,” the MP added.

“The first duty of any government is to keep its people safe. We do that best by supporting the rule of law. The United Kingdom has long enjoyed a special relationship with the United States but that relationship is only worth anything if it keeps us safe and not if it exposes our citizens to further risk.

“Actions like these make our country less safe.”