Post Office to push ahead with closure plans

The Post Office has announced it will push ahead with plans to close its branch in Lerwick’s Commercial Street.

The organisation says it reached its decision “following a period of local public consultation and review”.

As a result, post office services will be run from Conochies as of 27th February – the day after the long-standing post office branch closes.

The Post Office insists there will be three serving positions, one screened, one open plan and a Post Office serving point at the retail counter.

Opening hours will be extended.

Steve Blampied, Head of Post Office’s Directly Managed Network, said that the change to the franchise agreement would help to ensure the branch is commercially viable into the future and, therefore, protect Post Office services on which customers depend.

He said: “The Post Office is committed to keeping our services at the heart of communities which we know is hugely important to people.

“This change means we can continue to do that, into the future.

“We are making sure we take the right action to sustain services for years to come.”