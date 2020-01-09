Strike action looms at Sullom Voe

Industrial action could soon be on the cards at Sullom Voe Terminal after union Unite announced it will ballot its members.

This follows talks with EnQuest on terms and conditions, including pensions.

In a consultative ballot held over the festive period, 98 per cent of Unite members voted to reject EnQuest’s proposed changes to terms and conditions on a 77 per cent turnout.

Unite launched the ballot to coincide with the end of a lengthy internal dispute process involving the union and the company, which has produced no agreement.

John Clark, Unite regional industrial officer, said: “Unite will now move forward with an industrial action ballot at Sullom Voe which we have received a resounding mandate for from our membership. We have reached the end of a lengthy internal dispute process that has resulted in no shift in EnQuest’s position. Unite will continue to support our members at every step of this difficult process and we will fiercely oppose the company’s unjustified proposals. Strike action is now on the table and a real prospect.”