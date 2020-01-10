More disruption to ferries

Further disruption to ferries is expected this weekend as a result of stormy weather.

The Hrossey will depart Lerwick early at 4pm, rather than 5.30pm, on Friday and its arrival into Aberdeen the next day may be subject to minor delays due to the weather.

The Hjaltland may also be delayed coming into Lerwick on Saturday.

Meanwhile, freight services will depart three hours early on Friday, leaving Lerwick at 3pm.

The northbound freight service from Aberdeen on Saturday is also currently under review.

More updates will follow.