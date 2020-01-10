11th January 2020
Three cheers for Up-Helly-A’, says photographer after galley shot reaches national final

Photographer Gordon Siegel has been shortlisted for a British Photography Award with a stunning shot of the galley burning at Lerwick Up-Helly-A’.

The photo was taken at the culmination of last year’s festival when Mr Siegel was a behind-the-scenes photographer for Guizer Jarl John Nicolson and his squad.

Gordon Siegel’s galley-burning shot is shortlisted in the British Photography Awards.

He said he was shocked when her received an email stating that he was invited to London for the awards final. It read: “Your work was either among the highest scored by our independent judges, or selected for a separate People’s Choice award by a public vote on the shortlist. Congratulations!”

Mr Siegel will attend the ceremony on 4th February at the Savoy Hotel with his wife Dawn.

He said: “I was gobsmacked when I got the email saying I had been nominated and totally didn’t expect it at all.” He thanked the “public far and wide” who voted for him and he had special praise for Mr Nicolson and his squad for giving him all areas access to the burning.

Mr Siegel said: “The shot itself was a hard one as I had been shooting for 12 hours and with another 12 hours to go. It must have been about minus three degrees and falling. The ground was solid and icy and it was difficult keeping warm and the lens clear.

“I soon warmed up once the torches came into the park and I am really happy with the final shot and am just going to enjoy the experience of the awards ceremony. Three cheers for Up-Helly-A’!”

