WATCH: Scalloway galley Hringhorn meets fiery end

The galley for this year’s Scalloway Fire Festival, Hringhorn, met a fiery demise at the culmination of Friday night’s procession.

In spite of persistently fierce wind and driving rain that threatened to put a dampener on the evening, twelve squads of guizers turned out to follow Jarl George Martin and his squad through the street of the village.

The procession was shortened this year, starting in Main Street, as a consequence of the poor weather.

Although the weather was potentially off-putting, an impressive turn-out of spectators braved the conditions to cheer on Guizer Jarl Martin and the Jarl Squad as they sent Hringhorn to her fiery grave.