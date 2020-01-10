10th January 2020
WATCH: Viking season gets underway with Scalloway Fire Festival

The first fire festival of the year got underway in Scalloway this morning, as Guizer Jarl George Martin led his squad of 46 vikings through the streets of the village.

Mr Martin, from Trondra,  has chosen to take on the guise of the Norse god Balder, and the Gotland sun wheel plays an integral part throughout their suit, as the centrepiece of the squad’s shield and dominating the back of their grey cloaks.

The squad have opted for light-blue kirtles under dark-brown stained breastplates and for tall, slender silver axes.

Spectators lined both sides of Main Street to cheer on the squad this morning, and were treated to a show courtesy of galley Hringhorn, which this year blows smoke from its nostrils.

Twelve squads will tonight visit the six halls around Tingwall, Burra and Scalloway.

 

