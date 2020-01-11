Viking to begin construction on Sandwater Road

Viking Energy is set to begin construction work on the Sandwater Road this month as progress towards their 103-turbine windfarm continues.

Shetland contractors Garriock Bros Ltd. are carrying out the work on behalf of Viking as of Monday 20th January, with the development expected to take up to eight weeks.

Viking say the work is essential to construct “new passing places” and extend existing ones to

“improve safety and visibility” before construction traffic can begin to use the road.

The stretch of road affected by the work will be from the Upper Kergord junction to the

Sandwater junction with the A970 main road.

The alterations are in preparation for the road being used by construction traffic during the

building of an access track to the site of SSEN Transmission’s electricity convertor station at

Upper Kergord.

The Sandwater Road is expected to remain open during most of the forthcoming works but

delays of up to 20 minutes should be expected.

Any road closures will be timed to avoid the busier periods before 9.30 am and after 3pm.

Viking Energy have appealed to users of the road to “show patience during the works” and

“to drive slowly to help ensure their own safety and that of the road workers”.