12th January 2020
Vandalism at old Anderson High School

Police are appealing for witnesses after the old Anderson High School was vandalised sometime between 3pm on Friday 10th January and 10am on Saturday 11th.

Three glass windows had been smashed by bricks during the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

No personal details will be taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not have to go to court, police said.

