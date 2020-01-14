14th January 2020
Environmental group to present climate emergency petition to SIC

An environmental group’s petition calling on the council to declare a climate emergency has garnered hundreds of signatures.

Over 500 people have signed Shetland Climate Action’s petition, which will be presented to Shetland Islands Council at a town hall meeting on Wednesday 22nd January.

Members of the group are urging SIC “to provide a clear signal of the seriousness of the climate crisis” by declaring a climate emergency, and have said they will make the case for the council to reduce their own emissions, and take the lead to encourage and support partners and residents to reduce theirs. 

Over 80 per cent of the British population lives in areas that have declared a climate emergency, with 15 of Scotland’s 32 councils having now declared, the group said. Orkney Islands Council did so in May last year.

“Declaring a climate emergency won’t solve the climate crisis alone but what this moment can do is clarify the councillors’ commitment to act. We recognise the carbon reductions that the council has made in recent years, however Shetland requires a much greater sense of urgency – the longer we leave it, the harder it will be to transition to a greener, cleaner community,” the group said in a statement.

The petition will also be presented to an environment and transport committee meeting on January 22nd.

Shetland Climate Action formed last year to organise September’s climate strike, which saw crowds gather at the Market Cross.

