14th January 2020
Ferry delays expected

Ferry sailings to and from Lerwick tonight (Tuesday) will be subject to weather delays, route operators NorthLink have warned.

Due to a poor forecast this evening’s southbound sailing to Aberdeen will depart two hours behind schedule at 9pm, with an arrival expected “mid-morning” on Wednesday.

The northbound sailing, meanwhile, will depart Aberdeen on time at 5pm but may arrive into Kirkwall behind schedule.

The delays come after Monday night’s sailings were cancelled owing to high winds.

