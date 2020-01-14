High tides lead to dramatic photos

More weather related disruption has been caused around the isles this week, this time by the highest tides of the year so far.

The Aith lifeboat station was surrounded by water earlier today as the tide rose to 2.33 metres, with coxswain Adam James remarking that they had endured “a busy few hours” as they scrambled to rescue “everything near water” which had started to float away.

Mr James added that diesel containers and several small boats that had been stationary at the Aith pier had also started to float out as a combination of high tides and severe gales caused more disruption.

Tides had been at their highest from around 1pm today, he said, but winds gusting close to 70mph last night as tides rose had also resulted in “waves breaking over the pier”.

He said that it had been a “busy week” so far, and that he was thankful there had been “no call-outs” for the Aith lifeboat team to deal with.