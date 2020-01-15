15th January 2020
Advice bureau help for European immigrants
People from Europe who want to stay in Shetland after Brexit need to check their immigration status and consider applying for EU settled status.

Shetland Islands Citizens Advice Bureau (Sicab) has received UK government funding to provide support to EU, European Economic Area and Swiss citizens who might need help when applying for EU settled status.

Bureau manager Karen Eunson said: “It is free to apply and people can apply themselves but, if anyone would like extra support, Sicab can help.”

Applicants need to provide evidence of their identity and of how long they have stayed in the UK and applications usually have to be made online.

Ms Eunson said: “Sicab can provide help to people in gathering the evidence they need and in making the online application. We can also refer people on for expert help if their situation is more complex.”

For anyone not confident in English, Sicab can provide an adviser who speaks German, Hungarian, Polish, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish, as well as having access to a Language-Line Translation service for other languages.

The deadline to apply is 30th June 2021. However, Sicab recommends applying by 31st December 2020 as people’s rights could change after that date but this may vary according to individual circumstances. If successful they will either be awarded settled or pre-settled status to stay in the UK.

