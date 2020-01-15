Drink driver fined and banned after driving through garden fence

A drink driver who admitted wrecking a garden fence while more than five times the alcohol limit has had his car forfeited and been banned for 16 months.

Carl Duncan Leask, 36, of Muckle Roe, was also fined a total of £800 when he appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

He admitted being at the wheel with 114 microgrammes of alcohol in his breath – the legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

The offence happened on the A970 at Brae last month, when Leask also drove carelessly, causing his car to leave the road and hit a garden fence.

He admitted driving the vehicle into a pond and causing extensive damage.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said the crime came to light when the householder looked out of the window and noticed Christmas lights on the fence were not working.

Further inspection showed the fence was no longer upright, with the lights strewn across the garden. There was “extensive damage” to lights and garden ornaments.

“They could see the accused’s car sitting on top of their garden pond,” Mr MacKenzie said.

The householder then went to phone the police. At the same time, Leask’s wife received a call from him saying he had crashed the car, and asking her to come and collect him.

Leask later admitted to police that he had been the driver. He failed the roadside screening test, was arrested and taken to the police station.

Defence agent Tommy Allan highlighted a character reference from the mussel farmer’s employers. But he said Leask was well aware he was facing disqualification from driving.

He added that his client, who has suffered from anxiety attacks, had been drinking while out watching football. His intention was to walk home, but as he was doing that he suffered an attack and went back to his car.

Mr Allan said Leask “stupidly tried to drive home”.

“I asked if there was anything he wanted said on his behalf and he said he would like the judge to know how utterly ashamed and remorseful he is,” the agent said.

“He isn’t expecting to see his car again. He knows he will be disqualified and is in a position to pay a financial penalty.”