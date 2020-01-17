Althing decides: The time is right for independence

An Althing debate on the thorny issue of Scottish independence returned a resounding victory in favour of independence on Friday night.

There was not a spare seat in the room for the Althing society’s first debate of 2020, with attendees packing out Islesburgh Community Centre’s room 10 for the clash.

The broad-ranging debate covered issues such as general elections regularly returning Westminster governments which do not align with Scotland’s wishes, the economic realities of an independent Scotland and the uncertainty which independence could bring at a time of Brexit upheaval.

Arguing in favour of the motion were former town councillor Jonathan Wills and Patrick Ross Smith of Nova Innovation. On the other side Johan Adamson and Caroline Henderson, both unsuccessful in the recent council by-elections, argued that the time was not right for independence.

While national opinion polls regularly return results which are close to neck and neck it was something of a rout at Islesburgh.

A show of hands prior to proceedings found that 26 supported the motion, three were opposed and 13 were undecided. After summing up, and following a few late arrivals, the second show of hands found that 35 supported the motion, nine were opposed and three remained undecided.

