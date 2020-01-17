Entries open for primary schools’ music festival

Entries are open now for the annual Shetland Schools’ Music festival, which will take place this year between the 16th and 19th March at Mareel.

This year the festival will feature primary pupils as the event alternates between primary and secondary pupils year on year, with entries sough from individuals and groups all over Shetland.

Organisers have said that competing in the festival can add experience and confidence to budding local musicals, and help create the “young musicians of the future”.

The adjudicator this year will be Anne Macdonald, who was last in Shetland in 2017. Originally a violinist, Ms Macdonald currently travels all over the world as a Trinity examiner as well as teaching.

The Young Musician of the Year competition at both Senior and Junior level will be held on Wednesday 18 March at 7pm, with the festival culminating on Thursday 19 March with a Gala Concert featuring a variety of music and highlights from the week.

Closing dates for entries is Monday 3rd February, with application forms and further information available on the Shetland Schools’ Music festival Facebook page.