20th January 2020
Dialect group will judge competition to name Lerwick Brewery beer

Dialect promotion group Shetland ForWirds has been asked to judge a competition to name a new beer from the Lerwick Brewery.

The brewery is planning to launch a modern hoppy session IPA beer this coming spring and the dialect group said it would be delighted to help them with the name.

Lerwick Brewery will be using Jester hops to give the beer a “zippy and refreshingly citrusy” taste. It was keen to find a dialect name that captured the “luscious mouth-feel and body” they promised when it was poured from bottle and cask.

The competition is open to anyone – and the dialect group said there could be some fun in coming up with an appropriate name that captured the brewery’s hopes for its new ale.

Shetland ForWirds co-convenor Mary Blance said: “It’s a lightsome project to get involved with and we look forward to announcing the winner at a special peerie cabaret event at the brewery on a very special day – 29th February.”

The lucky winner will get a case of the brand new beer when it is ready, as well as a tour and tasting for two at the Lerwick Brewery.

The closing date for entries is 22nd February and they should be sent to info@lerwickbrewery.co.uk or the company’s Facebook page.

