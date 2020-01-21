21st January 2020
Cunningsburgh Primary and Nursery praised in follow up inspection report

Cunningsburgh Primary School is being held up as an example of good practice in a “follow up” report by Education Scotland.

Inspectors have ruled the school and nursery class have made “good progress” since they visited in 2018.

A first inspection classed Cunningsburgh as good in most categories – but its leadership of change at primary level was only satisfactory, while early learning and childcare was judged to be weak.

Since then the nursery has undergone a full refurbishment, with an innovative indoor/outdoor play area taking centre stage in the new development.

The report highlights how practitioners and staff, with the support of the council’s Quality Improvement and Early Learning and Childcare teams, have developed their professional skills.

It states this has lead to a “deeper professional knowledge and confidence”.

Their practice, and the experience of going through the inspection process, is now being shared across the local authority, and inspectors say they are looking at how some of this should be recorded and shared more widely.

Education Scotland stated: “The school has made very good progress since the original inspection.

“We are confident that the school has the capacity to continue to improve and so we will make no more visits in connection with this inspection.

“Shetland Islands Council will inform parents about the school’s progress as part of its arrangements for reporting on the quality of its schools.

“During the visit, we identified aspects of practice worthy of sharing more widely which we would like to explore further.

“We will work with the school and Shetland Islands Council to record the interesting practice and share it more widely.”

The news has been welcomed by chairman of education and families, George Smith.

“I am extremely pleased to see this follow-up report, and the positive comments inspectors have made on the work that has been done in Cunningsburgh,” he said.

“This is testament to the hard work and commitment from staff at all levels, both at the school and in the wider service.”

