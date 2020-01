, by Shetland Times , in News

A man has been remanded in custody after being charged with supplying a class A drug at the Gilbert Bain Hospital.

John Prendergast, of Norgaet, Lerwick, appeared at the town’s sheriff court on Tuesday charged with supplying diamorphine.

The incident allegedly took place on 8th April 2019.

The 41-year-old made no plea, with his case being continued until Wednesday.