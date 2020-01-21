21st January 2020
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

‘Men in Tights’ lead the way in museum’s Up-Helly-A’ exhibition

0 comments, , by , in Arts & Entertainment, News, ST Online

Here come the Men in Tights…

A range of Up-Helly-A’-themed events is being organised by Shetland Amenity Trust to coincide with the fiery Viking season.

Exhibitions, talks, music and craft activities are lined up at Shetland Museum in Lerwick.

“Tennis Girls” (1922) is one of the images from the Men in Tights exhibition at the Shetland Museum and Archives.

A photographic exhibition, “Men in Tights” is in  Da Gadderie and runs until 22nd February.

The display focuses on Up-Helly-A’ squads from the early twentieth century. It highlights suits from 1905 to 1923.

Many squads made use of a favourite Up-Helly-A’ disguise that is still going strong today – men dressed as women, hence the name of the exhibition.

For those curious to find out how Up-Helly-A’ started and learn how it has evolved, Trevor Jamieson will be leading his “Origins of Up-Helly-A’” talk on Sunday 26th and Monday 27th January.

For families, Bookbug sessions and craft activities are lined up, too.

On Up-Helly-A’ day the junior galley will be positioned at Hay’s Dock during the day and the museum will be visited by the Jarl’s Squad in the afternoon.

Further afield, Old Scatness Broch and Iron Age Village will be opening its doors on Wednesday 29th January offering people a rare chance to visit out of season. There will be guided tours all day uncovering the myth and legend of this tentative Unesco World Heritage site.

Shetland Amenity Trust chairwoman Ruth Mackenzie said: “We’re delighted to have so much on offer during the popular Up-Helly-A’ week and we’re looking forward to welcoming people to come along and enjoy the excitement.”

Tags:
photography
Shetland Museum
Up-Helly-A'

More articles about photography, Shetland Museum and Up-Helly-A'

Three cheers for Up-Helly-A’, says photographer after galley shot reaches national final
Three cheers for Up-Helly-A’, says photographer after galley shot reaches national final
10/01/2020
Hop night extension approved for Sullom hall
Hop night extension approved for Sullom hall
16/12/2019
Entries sought for ‘Shetland crofter’ photo competition
Entries sought for ‘Shetland crofter’ photo competition
03/07/2019
‘Fleeting moments’ inspire work in new Gadderie exhibition
‘Fleeting moments’ inspire work in new Gadderie exhibition
07/05/2019
Emma Louise couple to open up cafe in Shetland Museum
Emma Louise couple to open up cafe in Shetland Museum
01/05/2019
Council’s Up-Helly-A’ involvement ruled legal
Council’s Up-Helly-A’ involvement ruled legal
01/05/2019

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2020 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top