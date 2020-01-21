21st January 2020
NAFC pair shortlisted in national Lantra finals

Two NAFC Marine Centre students have been named as finalists in a national awards scheme for land-based and aquaculture trainees.

Valentina Romano and Jimmy Dakin are in the running for the Lantra Scotland awards.

Jimmy Dakin from Sanday in Orkney has been shortlisted as Aquaculture Learner of the Year. Jimmy works for Scottish Sea Farms in Orkney and has been doing a Modern Apprenticeship in Aquaculture (Level 3).

Valentina from Brechin is shortlisted as Higher Learner of the Year. She works at the Kinnaird Mill Trout Farm near Brechin, part of Dawnfresh Seafoods, and has been doing a Technical Apprenticeship in Aquaculture Management (Level 4).

NAFC section leader for aquaculture training​ Stuart Fitzsimmons congratulated both students.

“Their nominations for these prestigious national awards are well-deserved and reflect the hard work and commitment that they have displayed throughout their training,” he said.

Lantra Scotland is the sector skills council for land-based, aquaculture and environmental conservation industries. Shortlisted ​​​​​​​apprentices and trainees will find out if they have won on Thursday 5th March at a ceremony at the Doubletree by Hilton Dunblane Hydro.

