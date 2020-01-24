Final Monitor Farm meeting due for next month

Farmers and crofters are being invited to attend the final monitor farm meeting at Bigton Hall next month.

Visitors will learn just how the 750 acre livestock enterprise has benefited from its involvement in the three-year monitor farm project.

Farmers Aimee and Kirsty Budge are due to discuss the positive impact of the project on Bigton Farm – and share what they plan to do in the future.

Attendees will also have a chance to hear about the changes the sisters have made to lamb finishing, forage crops and breeding their own replacements.

The final free-to-attend meeting is open to everyone with an interest in farming, crofting and rural businesses.

It will report on what has been achieved through the implementation of key initiatives including bench-marking and on-farm trials.

“During our three years as monitor farmers we’ve made significant improvements to our farm business and have benefited from expert speakers and a strong support network from local farmers and crofters,” said Kirsty.

“One of the biggest challenges we face on Shetland is arable production due to the rough ground.

“Through the Monitor Farm Project, we decided to grow 60 acres of spring barley. This has allowed us to keep feed costs down and supply some barley to local farmers. We now have the confidence to look at ways to increase crop yields for next year.”

The meeting will be held on Saturday 8th February.