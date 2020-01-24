24th January 2020
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Final Monitor Farm meeting due for next month

0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

Farmers and crofters are being invited to attend the final monitor farm meeting at Bigton Hall next month.

Visitors will learn just how the 750 acre livestock enterprise has benefited from its involvement in the three-year monitor farm project.

Farmers Aimee and Kirsty Budge are due to discuss the positive impact of the project on Bigton Farm – and share what they plan to do in the future.

Attendees will also have a chance to hear about the changes the sisters have made to lamb finishing, forage crops and breeding their own replacements.

The final free-to-attend meeting is open to everyone with an interest in farming, crofting and rural businesses.

It will report on what has been achieved through the implementation of key initiatives including bench-marking and on-farm trials.

“During our three years as monitor farmers we’ve made significant improvements to our farm business and have benefited from expert speakers and a strong support network from local farmers and crofters,” said Kirsty.

“One of the biggest challenges we face on Shetland is arable production due to the rough ground.

“Through the Monitor Farm Project, we decided to grow 60 acres of spring barley. This has allowed us to keep feed costs down and supply some barley to local farmers. We now have the confidence to look at ways to increase crop yields for next year.”

The meeting will be held on Saturday 8th February.

Tags:
Aimee Budge
Bigton
Kirsty Budge
Monitor Farm
Quality Meat Scotland

More articles about Aimee Budge, Bigton, Kirsty Budge, Monitor Farm and Quality Meat Scotland

Art meets agriculture in young farmers competition
Art meets agriculture in young farmers competition
02/10/2019
Aimee is named student of the year at award ceremony
Aimee is named student of the year at award ceremony
19/10/2018
WATCH: Kirsty and Aimee say family are ‘superstars’
WATCH: Kirsty and Aimee say family are ‘superstars’
03/08/2018
Budge sisters named as farming heroes
Budge sisters named as farming heroes
13/06/2018
New group to explore how to market Shetland lamb
New group to explore how to market Shetland lamb
09/03/2018
Monitor Farm meeting planned
Monitor Farm meeting planned
11/06/2017

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2020 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top