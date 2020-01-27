27th January 2020
Family history society moves to new Garthspool home

The Shetland Family History Society has a new base in the Shetland Amenity Trust headquarters.

Shetland Amenity Trust chairwoman Ruth Mackenzie (left) welcomes Shetland Family History Society chairwoman Susan Cooper to Garthspool.

The society, which promotes the study of family history and genealogy, has moved location from Hillhead to Garthspool in Lerwick.

It is expected to stay there for two years with the long-term aim of moving to the Shetland Museum and Archives once appropriate space can be found.

The family history society has been in operation since 1991, run by a dedicated team of volunteers, and is well used by both locals and visitors who are keen to trace their Shetland roots.

Unfortunately the previous base at Hillhead was no longer viable for them and with the support of Shetland Islands Council had been seeking a new home for some time.

An agreement with the amenity trust was reached late last year for the society to move into the Garthspool offices.

Society chairwoman Susan Cooper said: “We are delighted to be in our new offices at Garthspool and look forward to welcoming our first visitors.

“Moving offices was a daunting task but it is great to be set up in our new location and to be working alongside the team at the Shetland Amenity Trust.”

The society offices will be open to the public every weekday afternoon from 2pm to 4pm and by appointment by contacting secretary@shetland-fhs.org.uk

